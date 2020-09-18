Advertisement
Motorcyclist killed in Brant County crash, police say
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 5:29PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 18, 2020 7:03PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say they're investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Brant County.
The OPP tweeted about the crash shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Brant County Road 18 and Number 6 School Road.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the SUV and an infant were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Roads are closed in the area while police investigate.
