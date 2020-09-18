KITCHENER -- Provincial police say they're investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Brant County.

The OPP tweeted about the crash shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Brant County Road 18 and Number 6 School Road.

#OPP investigating fatal #motorcycle collision at Brant County Road 18 at No 6 School Road @BrantCommunity. Rider pronounced deceased at scene. Road closures in effect. Updates to be provided when they become available. #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/s0EBT4rGdU — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 18, 2020

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the SUV and an infant were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Roads are closed in the area while police investigate.