

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





A 91-year-old woman is proving that even if you weren't born to be wild, you're never too old to live life on the wild side.

Evelyn Carter got the chance to unleash her inner daredevil, thanks to a partnership between a wish organization and her Waterloo retirement home.

She spends most of her time at Chartwell Retirement Residence, but on Thursday she got to live out her dreams of riding on a motorcycle with her son, Merv.

"Well, she's certainly not one to back down from a challenge or take the easy road," he says.

Evelyn says that the ride will likely be her "last big challenge."

The pair suited up with their visors down, starting at Chartwell and hitting a number of spots around the region.

"He better bring me back home," she told CTV laughingly before they set off.

When they got back, she was embraced by her supporters. It's them, she says, that make it all possible.

"You can get along without a lot of things in life," she says. "But you can't get along without friends and relatives."

She credits them with making it possible for her to feel the wind in her hair, extinguishing any doubt on what a 91 year old can do.