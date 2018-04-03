

CTV Kitchener





Bank cards, IDs and other items stolen from around Waterloo Region and beyond were found inside what police believe is an identity fraud lab in Kitchener.

Police have not disclosed the exact location of the lab. They say it is in the area of Fairway Road and Weber Street, and a search warrant was executed there last Friday.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case. He faces charges including identity theft, identity fraud, possessing stolen data, using stolen data and possessing stolen property, although police say they expect more charges to be added.

According to police, items found in the house include IDs, debit and credit cards, hard drives, a debit machine and banking information. All of the items are believed to have been stolen from homes, mailboxes and vehicles in Waterloo Region and beyond the region’s borders, then used to take out credit cards and open bank accounts in fake names.