

CTV Kitchener





Andrew Allison told the court he mixed his drugs up, and gave a customer powdered fentanyl instead of cocaine.

Anthony Mirco was 55 when he was killed by the fatal dose in 2017.

He collapsed within minutes of ingesting the drug, and died four days later at the Brantford General Hospital.

Allison was originally charged with manslaughter, and pled guilty to criminal negligence causing death as well as other drug trafficking charges.

A judge decided on a ten-year sentence, which Mirco’s family was happy with.

“I thought this was the right decision…” said Mirco’s son Tyler. “The Crown wanted at least 12 max, minimum six. So to split right in half with 8 I think they got the right decision.”

After serving 18 months already, Allison has a little more than eight years left to serve.