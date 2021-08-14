KITCHENER -- The operator of a motorcycle has died after a crash in Haldimand County Friday afternoon.

Provincial police were called to the three-vehicle collision around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 6 and 1st Line in Hagersville.

A motorcycle and two passenger vehicles were struck from behind by a vehicle at the traffic signals, according to officials.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital and pronounced dead there.

“Please make sure you put driving as a priority, pay attention to where you are, where you’re going, make sure you’re aware of your surroundings, and just focus on the task at hand which is driving,” said Const. Ed Sanchuck in an online video posted by OPP. “Coming up to an intersection, make sure you check both ways, checking twice could save your life.”

The identity of the motorcyclist is not being released at the time, as the family is still being notified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP.