Motorcycle driver killed in head-on crash near Woodstock

Provincial police said a motorcycle driver was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash just outside of Woodstock.

First responders were called to Gun's Hill Road near Oxford Road 14 around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Gun's Hill Road and a pickup truck was headed southbound at the time of the collision.

The motorcycle driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

OPP said they were later pronounced dead in hospital.

The motorcycle driver's name has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"To all our police officers, firefigthers and paramedics who arrived on scene today, and especially the Good Samaritans, the three off-duty nurses who attempted to provide some life-saving measures, we just want to say thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for stopping and trying to assist," said Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a Twitter video.

OPP said Gun's Hill Road is expected to remain closed for another three to four hours.