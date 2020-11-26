KITCHENER -- The most recent death from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region has been linked to an outbreak in St. Jacobs.

Of the 24 residents at the Village Manor, 20 of them have tested positive for the disease. One resident died in hospital this week.

"He was an elderly male and he did come to St. Mary's Hospital for care and that was when he was diagnosed with COVID," said Lee Fairclough, president of the hospital.

The facility is dealing with major outbreak.

"We have 20 residents that have been COVID positive and four of those are currently in hospital, as well we have nine staff who have tested positive," Fairclough said.

On Sunday, Region of Waterloo Public Health ordered the hospital to take over the facility, citing various issues like residents not staying isolated, cleaning products being used incorrectly and staff not wearing personal protective equipment.

Officials with St. Mary's Hospital started their work immediately.

"To make sure we can take some measures readily to ensure there wasn't going to be any further spread," Fairclough said. "We know that this virus, when it gets into an environment like this, which is a congregate setting, it can spread very quickly and very easily."

Village Manor is operating as an independent living centre. It had its retirement home licence revoked earlier this year.

Fairclough said 15 residents are doing well and have minimal symptoms. They're being cared for at the home, and she said their cases will likely resolve soon.