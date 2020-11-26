KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the second day in a row of 70 or more cases.

The increase comes just one day after public health officials reported an all-time single-day record of 78 cases.

Thursday's update brings the total number of cases to 3,287, up from the 3,217 reported the day before. That number includes 2,728 resolved cases and 124 deaths.

There are now 433 active cases in Waterloo Region. Of those, 26 people are in hospital, including 10 in the intensive care unit.

Public health officials also declared two more outbreaks, bringing the number of active ones to 22.

The latest outbreaks were declared at a congregate setting and at St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. At the former, there was one case of the disease identified, while the school had two cases.

You can track every case of COVID-19 in publicly funded schools online with our interactive case tracker.

COVID-19 ACROSS ONTARIO

The province saw nearly 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after the numbers at the start of the week were derailed by a technical issue.

Health officials also reported 21 new deaths, a slight drop compared to the 35 deaths reported on Wednesday. That was the highest number of deaths reported in one day since the second wave began in mid-September.

There have now been a total of 109,361 cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 3,575 deaths and 92,915 recoveries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.