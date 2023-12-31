Most-read stories of the week: Rescheduled Christmas flight, stolen butter, DoorDash house crash

Four friends from Toronto are dealing with Christmas chaos after their flight to Mexico was rescheduled last minute.

The group had been scheduled to fly out of the Region of Waterloo International Airport via Flair Airlines on Sunday, and arrive in Puerto Vallarta later in the day.

Marie Anthony says they chose to fly out of Waterloo Region to try and avoid the hustle of Pearson Airport on Christmas Eve.

“So it was scheduled at 7a.m., and when we arrived we got a message saying that the flight is delayed by one hour,” recalled Anthony. “Because of the weather conditions, the pilot wasn’t able to land in Kitchener airport yesterday so he went to Pearson Airport. “

Passengers seen speaking with customer service representatives at the Region of Waterloo International Airport after their Flair Airlines flight to Mexico was cancelled. (Submitted: Marie Anthony)

Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.

In a news release, Guelph police joked the group “may have had their holiday baking plans interrupted.”

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers were called to a grocery store in the south end of the city where two men were spotted putting a case of butter in a cart and walking out of the store. The men got into a vehicle and drove away but police found it outside another nearby grocery store.

Officers arrested two men who were in the vehicle and a third when he left the store.

A piece of butter curls on top of a flat of butter. (Madlen / shutterstock.com)

The VanRaalte family in Belwood Ont. just wanted some pizza delivered to their home on a Friday night, but their $40 bill turned into one worth tens of thousands after the delivery driver crashed into their garage.

Audrey VanRaalte lives at the home and saw the driver pulling up to their driveway. She claims they were going about 60 km/h.

“I said to my husband ‘he's not going to be able to stop’ and he didn't,” she said. “He never slowed down. He never stopped. And, bang, right into the garage.”

She said the house shook from the impact. The garage door broke and part of the brick wall collapsed.

The brick wall and garage door is damaged after the crash. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)

No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.

Firefighters were called to the scene on King Street East near Fairway Road around 1 p.m. Thursday. The space used to be Milton's Restaurant. It's now home to The Three Idiots Bar & Lounge and Paranthe Wali Gali.

The Kitchener Fire Department says at least one of the restaurants was open at the time and staff and customers noticed smoke.

An electrical failure involving an exterior light sparked the fire, which was contained to the back of the building.

Firefighters respond to a building on King Street East in Kitchener on Dec. 28, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police say a 25-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the driver initially stopped but then left the scene, making it the second hit and run involving a pedestrian in as many days in Waterloo Region.

The woman’s injuries are serious but non-life-threatening, police said. Part of Ottawa Street was closed Friday morning as police investigated.

Brendan Panikkar has lived in the area for three years and said dangerous driving is getting worse.

Police investigate a hit and run at the intersection of Ottawa Street South and David Bergey Drive in Kitchener on Dec. 29, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)