Food Bank of Waterloo Region says demand for assistance jumped 25 per cent in 2024

A sharp and steady increase in the number of people accessing food assistance in Waterloo Region means what they receive may not be as much – or as diverse – as in the past.

A new report from Feed Ontario highlights the challenges faced by food banks in the province, saying many have less food to hand out at each subsequent visit. Some food banks have even cut back on wraparound services they used to provide, such as thrift stores, tax and employment clinics.

Kim Wilhem, CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, said their organization and partners that distribute food through the Community Food Assistance Network are feeling the pressures outlined in the Feed Ontario report.

Wilhelm noted that, this past year, an additional 15,000 people accessed their services compared the year before – a jump of 25 per cent. Of that, 12 per cent were households that have never before accessed food assistance.

Between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, a total of 73,615 individuals in the region sought food assistance. It’s now estimated one in eight households in Waterloo Region are in need of help.

Wilhelm said the food bank and its network will always make sure people who need food can access it, but they’ve had to make changes.

“Our partners do a lot of work trying to ensure that everybody walks away with something. But it may not be as much as what they were previously providing a couple of years ago,” she explained. “That’s just a matter of us trying to, as a network, meet the need.”

Wilhelm added that their service has now become more transactional, due to the overwhelming demand.

“We used to be able to spend more time speaking with individuals and trying to get to the root cause of what's bringing them to a food hamper program in Waterloo Region,” she said. “We're just not able to have those conversations in the same way as what we were pre-pandemic because the need has just skyrocketed during that time.”

Wilhelm also noted that this time of year can be particularly challenging for individuals, as expenses often go up as the temperature goes down.

Non-perishable food can be dropped off at grocery stores, fire halls, police stations and paramedic stations. Wilhelm encourages donors to picks foods that are high in protein and low in sodium, noting that hearty stews and chilis are good options at this time of year.

On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, OpenText has promised to match all financial donations to the food bank up to $40,000.

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region has also asked regional council for $2.1 million in the 2025 budget. They will learn if that amount is approved when the budget is finalized on Dec. 11.