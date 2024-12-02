A Better Tent City community mourns the loss of a resident killed in shooting

People living at a tiny home project in Kitchener are mourning the loss of one of their own.

A Better Tent City offers small shelters to people experiencing chronic homelessness.

The community is still reeling after one person was shot and killed Sunday, in what police have called a targeted attack.

Police were called to Homer Watson Boulevard and Ottawa Street just before 4 p.m. Residents told CTV News they were just going about their day when shots rang out.

The victim has not been identified, but police said he was a 39-year-old man.

“We’re all devastated,” said A Better Tent City co-founder Nadine Green on Monday. “We’re just hurting for our friend and neighbour that passed away.”

People living in the area said the victim had been part of their community for the last two years.

“He showed up here a couple years ago,” Green explained. “He was homeless and broken. He had nowhere to go. He was just very happy, grateful. When he got his house, he cried and cried. He was just so happy.”

Although there has been some violence at the tiny home community in the past, Green said nothing like the deadly attack has happened before.

“It was unbelievable. I never thought that would happen here,” she said.

People working at A Better Tent City said there are security measures in place.

“Security cameras are our best approach. We have had security cameras pretty much since we moved here. We have been adding more and more, and are continuing to add more lighting and cameras,” Jeff Wilmer, A Better Tent City’s board chair, said. “The residents themselves have told us that they feel safe here because they have each other. They keep an eye out for each other, and they are the first ones to sound the alarm.”

Search for a suspect

Waterloo Regional Police are still looking for the person behind the attack.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing a black coat, light-coloured pants and black shoes.

An image released by police was taken from the property’s security camera footage.

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

Residents living in the area may notice officers in the neighbourhood as they continue to look for witnesses and more information.

The suspect in a shooting investigation is described as a male, wearing a black coat, light-coloured pants, and black shoes. (WRPS)