No one hurt after fire at Kitchener restaurants

No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.

Firefighters were called to the scene on King Street East near Fairway Road around 1 p.m. Thursday. The space used to be Milton's Restaurant. It's now home to The Three Idiots Bar & Lounge and Paranthe Wali Gali.

The Kitchener Fire Department says at least one of the restaurants was open at the time and staff and customers noticed smoke.

An electrical failure involving an exterior light sparked the fire, which was contained to the back of the building.

Damage is estimated at $25,000 and there’s smoke and water damage inside, Kitchener Fire says.

Clean-up is currently underway.