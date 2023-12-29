Another hit and run involving pedestrian in Waterloo Region

Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive.

In a social media post at 9:18 a.m. Friday, police said officers were deploying a drone to gather evidence.

The southbound lanes of Ottawa Street were closed but reopened around 10:30 a.m.

People in the area who spoke with CTV News had mixed feelings about local traffic.

One person said vehicles drive relatively safely in the area. Two others said cars travel much too fast along Ottawa Street, as well as on David Bergey Drive approaching Ottawa Street.

"I think it's getting worse with all of the new development and we do have a lot of speeding that happens along Ottawa Street here," area resident Lauren Onslow said. "We do a lot of walking around here, especially with the dogs so yeah, [it's] not great."

PEDESTRIANS INJURED IN HIT AND RUNS

The Friday morning incident is the second hit and run involving a pedestrian in Waterloo Region in two days and the third in just over a week.

Police are still looking for a dark-coloured van or pickup truck that struck a 27-year-old woman in Cambridge Thursday. Police said her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Last Friday, police announced they had charged a 25-year-old driver in connection with a hit and run on Fairway Road that sent a 65-year-old woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

