Most-read stories of the week: Blue boxes, measles, restorative justice
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
Last month, CTV News reported the story about drivers who said they filled up their tanks at a Mobil Gas Station on Woolwich Street, only to be faced with hefty repair bills for their vehicles due to tainted gas.
A new lab study submitted by one of the victims determined the contaminant mixed with the gas was a highly concentrated windshield washer fluid.
“Which was not expected that was very unusual,” said Bill Quesnel, the president of Wearcheck Canada, the fuel analysis company who did the study on the gas.
Region of Waterloo says bye to blue box business
The Region of Waterloo will be out of the blue box business come Saturday as the responsibilities for collection shifts to the province.
Region of Waterloo staff say it should be a seamless transition.
“Same program, same date. You put your materials out, same types of materials go in the blue box,” said Joe Arsenault, director of waste for the region.
Arsenault also anticipates the move will save taxpayers around $2 million every year.
It comes as part of a provincial mandate. A new company called Circular Materials is gradually taking over recycling pickup across Ontario.
Another measles case confirmed in Ont. child who recently returned from Europe
A child from Brant County has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe.
The child is currently hospitalized but no further details have been released about the severity of their illness, though officials have confirmed the child was under the age of 10.
The Brant County Health Unit said the case has been confirmed and they are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus.
"I would like to reinforce that there was no school exposure," said Dr. Rebecca Comley, the medical officer of health for the Brant County Health Unit.
50 years later: Reckless rampage in Elmira, Ont., leads to restorative justice movement
This year marks the 50th anniversary of a drunken vandalism spree in Elmira, Ont. that changed the Canadian justice system forever.
Russell Kelly, who is now 67-years-old, sat down with CTV News Kitchener at his home on Tuesday to reflect on the transformative night in 1974.
At the time, he was 18 years old and turned to drugs and alcohol after losing both of his parents. He and a friend then went on a reckless rampage though Elmira.
“Slashed 22 car tires, smashed front windows of homes, damaged a gazebo, smashed windows of cars,” said Kelly.
The teens were arrested, but instead of going to jail, a forward-thinking parole officer suggested a different punishment. He thought it would be beneficial to have the offenders meet their victims, apologize, and compensate them for any losses. The judge accepted that recommendation, so that’s exactly what the pair did.
Russell Kelly, restorative justice advocate, on Feb. 27, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
Former Flair plane sitting at Waterloo Region airport
Four Flair planes were seized last March because the airline was behind on payments to its plane rental company and one of them is currently sitting at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
The plane was seen parked on the tarmac on Monday.
While the name of the airline had been painted over, the exterior colours remain those of Flair Airlines.
A former Flair Airlines plane at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Feb. 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
AI outperforms humans in creative potential tests: study
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be capable of outperforming human creativity, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports last month.
Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume
Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.
Added fees may offset deals on low-cost Canadian airlines, analysts warn
Airline analysts warn travellers to be ware as they can be lured in by a low advertised price for flights with some hidden fees bringing the overall cost of the trip way up.
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
A U.S. Supreme Court decision could come Monday in a case about barring Trump from the 2024 ballot
A U.S. Supreme Court decision could come as soon as Monday in the case about whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be kicked off the ballot over his efforts to undo his defeat in the 2020 election.
121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.
A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.