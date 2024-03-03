Most-read stories of the week: Blue boxes, measles, restorative justice

A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.

Last month, CTV News reported the story about drivers who said they filled up their tanks at a Mobil Gas Station on Woolwich Street, only to be faced with hefty repair bills for their vehicles due to tainted gas.

A new lab study submitted by one of the victims determined the contaminant mixed with the gas was a highly concentrated windshield washer fluid.

“Which was not expected that was very unusual,” said Bill Quesnel, the president of Wearcheck Canada, the fuel analysis company who did the study on the gas.

The Region of Waterloo will be out of the blue box business come Saturday as the responsibilities for collection shifts to the province.

Region of Waterloo staff say it should be a seamless transition.

“Same program, same date. You put your materials out, same types of materials go in the blue box,” said Joe Arsenault, director of waste for the region.

Arsenault also anticipates the move will save taxpayers around $2 million every year.

It comes as part of a provincial mandate. A new company called Circular Materials is gradually taking over recycling pickup across Ontario.

A child from Brant County has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe.

The child is currently hospitalized but no further details have been released about the severity of their illness, though officials have confirmed the child was under the age of 10.

The Brant County Health Unit said the case has been confirmed and they are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus.

"I would like to reinforce that there was no school exposure," said Dr. Rebecca Comley, the medical officer of health for the Brant County Health Unit.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of a drunken vandalism spree in Elmira, Ont. that changed the Canadian justice system forever.

Russell Kelly, who is now 67-years-old, sat down with CTV News Kitchener at his home on Tuesday to reflect on the transformative night in 1974.

At the time, he was 18 years old and turned to drugs and alcohol after losing both of his parents. He and a friend then went on a reckless rampage though Elmira.

“Slashed 22 car tires, smashed front windows of homes, damaged a gazebo, smashed windows of cars,” said Kelly.

The teens were arrested, but instead of going to jail, a forward-thinking parole officer suggested a different punishment. He thought it would be beneficial to have the offenders meet their victims, apologize, and compensate them for any losses. The judge accepted that recommendation, so that’s exactly what the pair did.

Russell Kelly, restorative justice advocate, on Feb. 27, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

Four Flair planes were seized last March because the airline was behind on payments to its plane rental company and one of them is currently sitting at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

The plane was seen parked on the tarmac on Monday.

While the name of the airline had been painted over, the exterior colours remain those of Flair Airlines.

A former Flair Airlines plane at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Feb. 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)