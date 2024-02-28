Another measles case confirmed in Ont. child who recently returned from Europe
A child from Brantford-Brant has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe.
The child is currently hospitalized but no further details have been released about the severity of their illness, though officials have confirmed the child was under the age of 10.
The Brant County Health Unit said the case has been confirmed and they are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus. They add that there are no school-related exposures related to this case.
The health unit has also identified several locations, visited by the child, leading up to their diagnosis:
- Lufthansa Flight 6584 from London Heathrow (United Kingdom to Pearson International Airport) on Feb. 23 between the hours of 3 p.m. (local London time) and 5:55 p.m. (local Toronto time).
- Pearson International Airport - Terminal 1 on Feb. 23 between the hours of 5:55 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time.
- Brantford General Hospital – The Emergency Department waiting room on Feb. 23 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2:02 a.m.
- McMaster Children’s Hospital – The Emergency Department on Feb. 24 between the hours of 6:51 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.
The health unit advises anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus to:
- Check their immunization records to confirm they and their family members are up to date with their measles vaccinations (MMR or MMRV). If you’re unsure of their vaccination status, check with your healthcare provider. (Two doses of the vaccine are recommended for anyone born after 1969, and those born before 1970 are generally considered protected against measles.)
- Watch for symptoms of measles, even if you’re up to date with the measles vaccine.
- Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible to discuss recommendations. Do not go to their office, instead, call first to inform your doctor that you may have been in contact with someone who has measles.
- Do not go to work or school.
What you need to know about the measles virus
Measles is highly contagious and can spread easily from person to person as the disease is airborne. The health unit says the virus can live in the air for up to two hours after the patient has coughed or sneezed.
Symptoms include:
- Red rash
- Fever
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Red eyes
- Fatigue
- Small white spots may appear in the mouth or back of throat
The health unit says a person with the measles is contagious starting four days before to four days after the rash appears. Symptoms can begin between seven and 21 days after exposure and last for one to two weeks.
Experts advise parents to get their child immunized with the measles vaccine (MMR) after their first birthday, followed by a booster shot before they start school.
Concerns across Canada
Many counties, including Canada, have recently seen an increase in measles cases.
Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said there were four active cases as of Tuesday.
Two were children who had recently travelled outside Canada. One child was also hospitalized.
Moore also warned of the increased risk ahead of the March Break.
“While measles is no longer considered endemic in Canada, outbreaks can happen when susceptible individuals (e.g., unvaccinated) travel to and return from countries where measles is circulating,” Moore wrote to public health agencies Tuesday. “Importation and resultant local transmission can, and has, led to measles outbreaks in Canada.”
