A trip down Hespeler Santa Claus Memory Lane

Proudly donning a hoodie that read “Hespeler Santa Parade,” while sitting in her Hespeler kitchen, 81-year-old Peggy Bygrave, took a trip down memory lane.

“At first I said he was crazy, but then he said no, we’re going to do it,” she said reminiscing about her late husband Russell Bygrave.

The two started the Hespeler Santa Claus Parade back in 1978 after a friend challenged him ‘to bring Santa to town.’

Peggy says Russell put together the inaugural parade in just 19 days and had only 19 floats. But since then, the parade has grown significantly and become a community favourite.

“We've had up to, I think it was 98 - one year 98 entries,” Peggy told CTV News.

However, she maintains it wasn’t the magic of Christmas that kept the tradition going. Peggy will tell you it was all Russell.

“I did all the bookwork, but he did everything else.”

Russell Bygrave and Peggy Bygrave are seen surrounded by friends in this undated photo. (Krista Sharpe/CTV News)

Every year he would start planning for the December parade in September recruiting businesses and local groups to participate and donate.

In an era where some Santa Claus Parades are struggling to survive, Peggy said they always made ends meet through support from local businesses.

At the end of each parade kids receive free loot bags and get to meet the big man up close. It's what makes the Hespeler parade unique.

“[Russell] had, at one time, trophies for kids to go in the parade.”

Three trophies from the Hespeler Santa Claus parade are displayed on a table. (Krista Sharpe/CTV News)

Russell passed in 2015 after a long battle with cancer but his passion for Christmas survives him thanks to many volunteers.

“He loved Santa Claus and Christmas. He loves giving stuff to the kids. So we did it.”

The 2024 Hespeler Santa clause parade begins at noon on Saturday.