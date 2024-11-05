Brantford’s largest shelter reopens two months after fire
Nearly two months after a fire shut down Brantford’s largest homeless shelter, the doors have reopened.
Tim Philp, the executive director of Rosewood House, said they are staggering the return of clients.
They were welcomed back for the first time Monday night.
“We had nine come in yesterday. And today we're bringing another ten people in,” Philp said.
Philp said by the end of Tuesday, the 19 people who were being housed in motels will be brought back.
“Other people have been backing up in the intake system, and then we're going to start bringing those in. By the end of the week we'll have a full house here,” he said.
Fire damage in the kitchen at Rosewood House in Brantford. (Provided)
On Sept. 17 a fire started in the kitchen of the shelter, displacing 40 people.
The kitchen is still out of service and the Salvation Army will continue to provide meals.
Outside of the kitchen, they have replaced smoke-damaged appliances.
Social services, like harm reduction, are on their way back too.
Philp said the Brant County Health Unit organizes that program.
“Because we just opened up quite suddenly, they haven't given us our supplies yet. We'll have the harm reduction back in another day or two,” he said.
An original damage estimate assumed Rosewood would be closed for eight months.
Philps said hey have been able to reopen after less than two months, thanks to teamwork.
“The cooperation here has been tremendous between the City of Brantford, SOAR, community services and the Salvation Army, along with corporate places like, Farm Boy has helped us out a great deal,” Philps said. “That's one of the things that I really like about the Brantford community is that when there’s a problem people get together and they all pull together to make things happen.”
Philp said more help is always appreciated. The shelter is always accepting donations.
Donna May’s story
Donna May is one of the Rosewood clients who had been staying in motels over the last seven weeks. She was there the night of the fire and is very excited to sleep at Rosewood again for the first time in a while. She said she feels safe there.
“In the motel, and Sherwood, it was all the drugs, and scary,” she told CTV News.
Sherwood is a motel in the City of Brantford.
Some clients were also being offered motel rooms in the city of Paris depending on availability each night.
Since the fire, she had moved motels a few times.
“We had to go to the Sherwood, and then I went to Paris and then back to Sherwood and then finally here to Taj Mahal and to the fantastic staff and supervisors.”
May called Rosewood House the Taj Mahal, in comparison to the hotels and motels she's been jumping between for the last seven weeks.
Before the fire, May had been living at Rosewood and previously spent seven months in hospital. She says she found herself in this situation. needing help from Rosewood, because she is going through a divorce.
“If anyone needs help, this is the place to come,” May said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live U.S. election results: Canadian perspectives and analysis
CTVNews.ca is featuring live U.S. election results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris
A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.
These swing states will likely decide the U.S. presidential election
These swing states will most likely determine the path to the presidency, with candidates needing to win some combination of votes to get them across the 270 mark to secure a majority.
An hour-by-hour guide to election night poll closings
This is a guide to poll closing times and includes notable down ballot races – both competitive and not.
Abortion is on the ballot in nine states and motivating voters across the U.S.
Voters in nine states are deciding whether their state constitutions should guarantee a right to abortion, weighing ballot measures that are expected to spur turnout for a range of crucial races.
How exit polls work and what they will tell us on election night
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure -- and getting testy about it.
Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.