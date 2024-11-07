Where you can see Santa Claus in Waterloo Region

The countdown is officially on for a festive family favourite in Waterloo Region.

The Kitchener Lions Club will be hosting their annual Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 16 beginning at 10 a.m. It will travel along Weber Street from Frederick to Erb Street.

The club took over the parade production reins back in 2004 from the Twin City Jaycees, who could no longer continue with the project.

This year, the club says they are still in need of volunteers for the big day.

“What we need most is it takes 100 volunteers at least for this magic to happen,” said Mary D’Alton, a Kitchener Lions Club member. “So if anyone likes to get a good 45 minute to an hour walk in in the morning, this is a perfect way to help and to get a walk in as well."

D’Alton says onlookers can expect something new this year. After 45 years parading down the streets of Kitchener, Santa will now have a new ride.

“Trades students at Conestoga College are using material donated by the Bank of Montreal to build Santa a brand new float,” she said.

Where else you can watch parades in the region

The Cambridge Santa Parade will also take place on Nov. 16. Floats and entertainment will move onto Hespeler Road from Dunbar Road at 6:00 p.m. It will turn off Hespeler Road at Langs Drive.

The Puslinch Optimist Club will be hosting their Parade on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at the Township Office on County Rd #34 and end at the Optimist Recreation Centre.

In Elmira, the big man in red arrives at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Then, Santa will visit the Township of North Dumfries on Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“The parade will start at Northumberland and Inglis Streets in Ayr,” the township’s website read. “It travels down Northumberland, turns left onto Stanley Street and ends in front of the Ayr Library. Santa will then visit children in the gazebo at Centennial Park.”

"We're making it bigger and better every year," said Marilyn Bursey, with the Ayr North Dumfries Lions. "We've got 35 participants so far and two or three marching bands.”

But Bursey says they are always looking for more floats, participants and volunteers.

New Hamburg will host their Santa Claus Parade on Dec.1 at 6 p.m. It will begin at Peel Street and Bleams Road and will turn left on Huron Street.

The Hespeler Santa Claus Parade will take place on Dec. 7 at noon. The Parade route will be from Groh Avenue to the corner Guelph Avenue and Sheffield Street.

In Fergus, jolly old Saint Nick will anchor the Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Santa Claus Parade which begins at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. The majority of the route will take place along St. Andrew Street West.

Then, Santa will head south to Guelph’s Community Santa Parade at 5:30 p.m. that same day. Santa will travel down Norfolk Street, take a left along Quebec Street and a right down Wyndham Street North.

For an even longer list of parades happening across the province visit, DestinationOntario.com

A majority of parades often take donations, of cash, food or warm clothing. Many also accept letters to Santa.