KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police canines pose for charity calendar

    An Ontario Provincial Police dog, Rico, is seen in this undated photo from the Canine Calendar 2025. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) An Ontario Provincial Police dog, Rico, is seen in this undated photo from the Canine Calendar 2025. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    If you’re in search of a stocking stuffer, Ontario Provincial Police have released their annual canine calendar.

    Each month features two police dogs, their name, age and specialty skills.

    All the proceeds from the $20 calendars go to support the OPP Youth Foundation, Friends of the OPP Museum.

    Last year, the sale of calendars raised more than $300,000 for the two charities.

