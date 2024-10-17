'I am going to be homeless': Ontario renoviction victim speaks out

A Kitchener, Ont. resident, facing renoviction, is sharing their fears for what the future holds.

They agreed to speak with CTV News on the condition of anonymity. They feel they have been bullied by the owner and managers of an apartment building in downtown Kitchener and worry they will be homeless on Feb. 1.

We will refer to this person as ‘Jordan.’

Jordan is one of the residents at the apartments at 141 & 149 Borden Avenue in Kitchener who received N13 notices a few weeks ago, stating they need to move out of their units before renovations begin on Jan. 31, 2025. They received no promises that they would be able to return to their units in the future at the same rent.

Jordan has lived in the same apartment for the past 15 years and currently pays $900 per month.

Jordan said the impending renoviction has caused extreme anxiety, leading to a lack of sleep and appetite.

“I am scared every day. I am scared every freaking day. Nothing makes sense. I am numb. My body is numb all the time,” Jordan said.

“It’s non-stop. You don’t get a break.”

Jordan said they started taking medication for their anxiety, but it hasn’t been enough.

If kicked out of the unit, Jordan said they do not have any other options and do not have any family to rely on.

“I don’t drink because there is alcoholism in my family,” Jordan said, adding that they previously did drink but quit 10 years ago and that if they become homeless, alcoholism is a “real fear.”

“They are messing around with people’s minds. They are messing around with people lives,” Jordan added.

“To them it’s a couple thousand dollars a month, but it’s my life.”

Before the buildings were sold to a company now called Borden Apts Inc. Jordans said the properties were very well taken care of: the lawn was mowed and the carpets were steam cleaned on a regular basis.

“Now the floors are disgusting,” they said, adding that the garbage outside is often a mess.

Jordan told CTV News their unit was renovated less than ten years ago and they feel it doesn’t need to be renovated again.

“We had an issue with some water damage, so they replaced and gutted my kitchen, replaced it like eight years ago, my place is fine.”

Claims of bullying

“Just at the beginning of the summer when it was getting hot, we all put our air conditioners in as usual … then [management] sent a note around saying you have one week to put the hydro in your name,” Jordan said with frustration in their voice. “[It’s] Illegal. We have leases.”

According to Tribunals Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board, “It is up to the tenant to decide whether or not they want to start paying for their own electricity costs. They do not have to agree to the landlord’s request, but if they do agree, it must be in writing.” The Tribunal also states, “The landlord must tell the tenant how much their rent will be reduced if the tenant agrees to start paying for their own electricity costs. This rent reduction is intended to offset the additional money that the tenant will have to pay to the suite meter provider once the tenant starts paying their own electricity costs.”

Jordan agreed to put the hydro in their own name within the week’s notice, because they did not know their rights at the time.

“I did it because I thought what I am using the extra hydro for is my air conditioning. I am a reasonable person.” Now, Jordan feels taken advantage of.

“They just do something like that every couple of weeks, put something out and put a little fear in you,” Jordan said.

“90 per cent of the stuff they do is illegal, but they know they are not going to get caught.”

When asked what Jordan believes the motive behind the renoviction is, they replied “greed.”

Adding, “They are slimy, they are dirty … There are no repercussions. There’s no answering to anybody because nobody can find them.”

CTV News has attempted to reach Michael Klein, the president, secretary and treasurer of Borden Apts Inc. without success.