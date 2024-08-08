More than a dozen substance-related poisonings reported in Guelph area

Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy has put out a health alert after more than a dozen substance-related poisonings were reported in the Guelph area.

In a post on social media, the group said 13 poisonings have happened between August 2 and August 7.

They said evidence from a Scatr drug testing machine suggests the crystal meth supply may be contaminated with synthetic opiates, potentially fentanyl, with three cases identified in the past week.

They urge anyone who chooses to use substances to use extreme caution and to avoid using alone.

The group also encourages substance users to visit the Consumption and Treatment Services Sit at Guelph’s Community Health Centre at 176 Wyndham Street North.