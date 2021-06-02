KITCHENER -- Four people are facing more than 20 weapon and drug charges in connection with an April shooting on Overlea Drive in Kitchener.

The four people, all from Kitchener, include:

A 19-year-old male

A 22-year-old male

A 21-year-old female

A 51-year-old female

All four are jointly charged with:

Five counts of careless storage of a firearm

Five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Five counts of firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Tapering with a serial number

Possession for the purposes of trafficking suspected Psilocybin

Possession of suspected methamphetamine

In addition, the 19-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of suspected crack cocaine, the 22-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, weapons dangerous, firearms trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking firearms.

On April 22, officers were called to a home on Overlea Drive for reports of shots fired.

"It went down pretty quickly," said Garett Ferber, who lives nearby. "All these police kind of went to this area here and they just asked for the gentleman and whoever else was in the house to come out, and they all came out peacefully."

Two people, a 27-year-old Milton man and a 19-year-old Kitchener man, were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old Brampton man was also found with gunshot wounds, and at that time, was arrested.

Nearly two weeks after the shooting, police also arrested and charged at 27-year-old Milton man.

Of the six people arrested, three were also the ones who were shot during the incident.

Officials believe the incident was targeted, adding there is no threat to public safety.

"Knowing that police are here and taking care of it and arresting them makes me feel more comfortable," one resident tells CTV News.

Police would not say if they anticipate more arrests or charges and that the circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.