Police looking to speak to potential witnesses in Kitchener shooting
Police want to speak to the people in this vehicle who may have witnessed a shooting (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Regional police are looking to speak to people in a vehicle who may have witnessed a shooting in Kitchener last week.
The incident happened in the area of Overlea Drive and Overlea Court on Thursday night around 9:35 p.m.
Police said three men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. They believe there was a home invasion and shots were fired when two men entered the home. One man was charged in the incident.
Police said they want to speak to the people inside a vehicle seen on security footage in the area, since they may have witnessed a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene.
Police believe the suspect vehicle is a darker four-door sedan and was last seen turning right onto Cecile Drive from Overlea Drive.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.