What you should keep in your emergency supply kit
Could you survive for 72 hours following a natural disaster?
The Region of Waterloo is hoping that question sparks a conversation around emergency preparedness.
“Everyone should be prepared for an emergency. It’s not if… it will happen,” said Judy Green, the community emergency management coordinator for the City of St. Catharines.
Whether its fire, flood or a loss of power, the region is encouraging residents to take action by signing up to Alert Waterloo Region, a service that sends out important public safety messages during an emergency.
According to Franz Tschoegl, public education officer for the Kitchener Fire Department, vital information will be directly shared with people through the notification system.
“[It will] immediately send out the message to people via text [or] email to let you know that you need to stay in place for a few days, you need to evacuate or at least give you information as to what’s actually happening,” he explained.
“People need to have a plan as to where they are going to go if they’re being evacuated or what their plan is for staying and sheltering in place,” Green added.
Stocking your emergency supply
Green said an emergency supply kit should cover the 72 hours immediately after disaster strikes.
She suggests starting with the things you already have in your home, putting those together in a bag and then making a list of anything else you need. When those items go on sale, add those to your kit too.
“The idea is to have enough supplies if there’s a power outage or if the stores are closed,” Tschoegl said.
Here are some essentials to keep in your emergency kit:
- Food - non-perishable and easy-to-prepare items, enough for three days
- Manual can opener
- Bottled or bagged water - four litres per person for each day
- Backup water purification tablets
- Required medication(s)
- Toilet paper
- Personal items such as soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, etc.
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) like medical masks and respirators
- Back up chargers and power banks for cell phone or mobile devices
- Cash - small bills
- Portable light source such as a flashlight, headlamp or glow stick
- Radio - crank or battery-run
- Extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Candles, matches and a lighter
- Hand sanitizer or moist towelettes
- Important papers such as a copy of your emergency plan, identification, contact lists, copies of prescriptions, etc.
- Extra car and house keys
- Whistle - to attract attention, if needed
- Zip-lock bags to keep things dry
- Garbage bags
- Duct tape
The team at K-W Surplus said it’s important to go through your kit every few months and to start small if space is an issue.
“If you don’t have a basement, you would have to use a cupboard. So actually the storage boxes are a great idea,” suggested Assistant Manager Don Roy.
The message is clear. It’s all about preparation for when – not if – an emergency occurs.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
BREAKING McGill University seeks emergency injunction to remove pro-Palestinian encampment from campus
McGill University has filed a request for an injunction to have the pro-Palestinian encampment removed from its campus.
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
U.S. says Israel's use of U.S. arms likely violated international law, but evidence is incomplete
The Biden administration said Friday that Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law but wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining that for certain in specific airstrikes.
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
Mother assaulted by stranger while breastfeeding baby in her car: Vancouver police
A person was arrested in East Vancouver Thursday after allegedly entering a car while a mother was breastfeeding her four-month-old boy.
Rare severe solar storm Friday could bring spectacular aurora light show across Canada
A rare and severe solar storm is expected to bring spectacular displays of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, across much of Canada and parts of the United States on Friday night.
More than half the Canadians once detained in Syrian camps for suspected ISIS family members have returned home
A total of 29 Canadians have been freed from detention camps in northeast Syria and brought back to Canada since human rights advocates began lobbying for their release years ago.
Canada abstains from Palestinian UN membership vote but supports two-state solution
Canada was one of 25 countries that abstained from a United Nations vote on Palestinian membership that passed with overwhelming support on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.