Second person charged in Kitchener shooting that hospitalized three
Published Saturday, May 1, 2021 11:57AM EDT
Police investigating a shooting on Overlea Court that sent two to hospital. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
Two people have now been charged in connection to a shooting in Kitchener.
A 27-year-old Milton man and a 26-year-old Brampton man now both face several firearm and drug related offences following the incident on Overlea Drive last Thursday.
Waterloo regional police believe the shooting stemmed from a targeted home invasion.
The investigation is ongoing.
