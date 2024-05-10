Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Cambridge crash

A 50-year-old male motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Friday afternoon.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) posted about the crash on social media just before 3 p.m. and said it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Police said King Street was closed between Westminster Driver and Waterloo Street but it reopened before 5:15 p.m.

It is unclear if there are any other injuries.