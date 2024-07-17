More than 1,500 gift cards seized in Guelph investigation

Two Markham men were charged after police said they were caught on camera pocketing gift cards in Guelph.

On Friday, police were called to a business on Woodland Road West after a man was seen taking Apple gift cards from a display and putting them in his pocket.

Police said a second man acted as a lookout while the first man put new gift cards on the display. Investigators believe the new cards had altered bar codes, allowing the suspects to take the money from the cards once they were activated by unsuspecting shoppers.

Officers found the two suspects inside another business and arrested them. They said the men had 43 gift cards on them at the time of their arrest.

Police then completed a search warrant on Tuesday and seized another 1,468 gift cards from a vehicle.

The two Markham men, aged 42 and 36, have been charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000, using a forged document and mischief under $5,000.