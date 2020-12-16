GUELPH -- The Guelph Humane Society is working to find rescue animals a home for the holidays.

Officials said they're processing more adopting than usual during the pandemic and potential pet parents are screened before visiting.

Madelyn Begg decided to adopt a kitten this year.

"I might have her until I'm like 35 or 40, so that's really exciting," Begg said. "Forever friends."

Jung Yang with the humane society said they're processing double the number of adoptions this holiday season.

"We do have a lot more families that don't already have a pet who are reaching out to us this time of year, compared to last year," Yang said.

The number of animals coming into the shelter is also on the rise.

"You can't really predict when you're going to get strays or when you're going to get surrenders," Yang said.

In the past three weeks, they've found homes for 62 animals. However, 40 remain in their care.

Staff said financial challenges during the pandemic means more people need to give up their pets.

Adoptions are all done online during the pandemic.

"Right now, unfortunately, gone are the days someone could just walk in, fall in love with a cat and we would process the adoption," Yang said.

The humane society is hoping to find all the pets a home.

"We actually don't necessarily turn away people who are looking to adopt animals on behalf of a loved one, as long as that loved one is part of the process and is aware," Yang said.