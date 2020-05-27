KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's hardest-hit long-term care home has reported three more cases of COVID-19 in its residents.

The Region of Waterloo's website shows that Forest Heights Revera is reporting 174 total cases in residents and 68 in staff members. Those numbers do not reflect the number of active cases, however.

Fifty people at that facility have died from the virus.

As a whole, officials reported six more cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing the total number to 1,095. That includes 775 resolved cases—an increase of eight from the day before.

Only one death has been reported since May 20, but regional officials say that death actually happened in mid-May. The death toll from the virus stands at 113. Of those, 93 are associated with institutional outbreaks.

Taking into account the resolved cases and the death toll, there are 207 active cases in the region, down from the 209 reported the day before.

The region reported nearly 500 more tests since Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests done to date to 16,540.

A new outbreak was declared at a retirement home in Waterloo Region on Wednesday. Chartwell Queen's Square is reporting a confirmed case of the virus in one of its residents.

It's one of nine active outbreaks that have cases in the single digits.

The other active outbreaks are as follows:

Trinity Village LTC, declared on April 14: 49 cases in residents, 47 in staff, 18 deceased

AR Goudie LTC, declared on April 10: 21 cases in residents, 21 in staff, nine deceased

Forest Heights Revera LTC, declared on April 1: 174 cases in residents, 68 in staff, 50 deceased

As a province, Ontario reported fewer than 300 cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials reported another 292 confirmed cases of COVID-19, rbinging the total number of patients in Ontario to 26,483.

That number includes 20,372 recoveries and 2,155 deaths.