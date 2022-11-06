Model train show rolls back into Kitchener

Toy trains were the talk of the town in Kitchener on Sunday.

Thousands of train model cars were on display at Bingemans as collectors looked for the perfect addition to their sets.

Comedian Rick Green, known for his work on the Red Green Show, was one of the exhibitors who has been collecting for 60 years.

"The hobby is so interesting because it can be so many different things," said Green. "I love building structures, some people are into the rolling stocks, the track work, there's a whole generation coming along that are into the electrical and wiring so they can control the their trains from one little device.

"It's fine art. It's painting. It's architecture. It's history. I had to learn all this stuff."

I addition to train sets, models of transformers, posters and signs were all available.

The train show tours around Southern Ontario.