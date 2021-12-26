Mix of snow and rain in the forecast for Monday

KITCHENER -

Environment Canada says the Monday morning commute could be a messy one.

The agency issued a special weather statement Sunday for a large part of southwestern Ontario including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Wellington County, Stratford, Listowel, Wingham, Goderich, Brantford, Caledonia and Woodstock.

Snow is expected to fall for few hours starting early Monday morning, which could then switch over to ice pellets or freezing rain.

Environment Canada says that precipitation will then transition into drizzle by the afternoon as the temperature hovers around the zero mark.

The agency is predicting the total snowfall will be around 5 cm. They also say the roads could be icy in areas where there is freezing rain or drizzle.

They're urging drivers to be careful during the morning commute.