Milk thrown at employee leads to assault charges for Guelph woman: police

Guelph police have arrested a woman they say threw a carton of milk at a store employee.

Officers were called to Wyndham Street North just after 4 p.m. Monday.

A woman allegedly threw a carton at an employee outside and caused them to be covered in milk.

Police say the woman then asked the employee for money and tried to take his glasses away.

A 30-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with assault with a weapon.