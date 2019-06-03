

Michael Ball is appealing his conviction for the murder of Erin Howlett.

This comes less than a month after a jury unanimously agreed Ball was guilty of first degree murder and he was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2013 Howlett's body was found in a duffel bag in Kitchener’s Grand River.

Jurors heard how the two had dated and their relationship was fueled by sex and drugs.

The prosecution argued Ball choked Howlett to death in a jealous rage.

While his first trial in 2016 ended with a mistrial, the jury decided Ball was guilty of indignity to a body.

He spent only one night in jail due to time already served.

The Court of Appeal has confirmed to CTV News that Ball filed an "inmate notice of appeal" just days after his conviction.

The 27-year-old claims that there was a miscarriage of justice because "the jury's verdict is not a true verdict, but a verdict obtained through juror misconduct and an obstruction of justice."

Ball wants his conviction quashed and a new trial ordered.

CTV News spoke to Erin Howlett's mother who said she wasn't surprised by the appeal.

She believes Ball will stay behind bars for the rest of his life.