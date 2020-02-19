KITCHENER -- The provincial government is attempting to make cannabis more accessible to customers by offering quicker delivery options.

The Ontario Cannabis Store announced on Tuesday that same-day and next-day cannabis delivery is now available in Waterloo Region and Guelph.

Other areas are being considered for the expedited delivery, but for now, interested customers will have to plug in their postal code to see if they qualify.

Same-Day and Next-Day shipping is now available in select neighbourhoods in Kitchener, Waterloo Cambridge and Guelph. https://t.co/d0DzNfdtCl pic.twitter.com/DDWdnpOeXe — Ontario Cannabis Store (@ONCannabisStore) February 18, 2020

Same-day shipping costs $12.17, plus HST, and orders must be received before 1 p.m. to ensure a delivery that evening between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, next-day service is $10.62, plus HST, and orders must be in by 11:59 p.m. the previous evening to qualify.

Next-day deliveries will arrive in the 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. window.

Throughout the process, customers will receive a series of text updates from the courier providing them with a live tracking link and status of the delivery.

Customers will also be required to show proof of age when receiving their order.

The announcement comes as Tokyo Smoke, Waterloo Region's first retail cannabis location, opens its doors to the public on Wednesday.