Memorial ride Saturday for slain OPP officer Greg Pierzchala

Family, friends and community members will hit the road Saturday in a memorial ride for OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala.

He was shot and killed on Dec. 27 while on duty west of Hagersville, Ont.

The “Getting After It” bike ride is meant to honour Pierschala’s life and service.

According to OPP Const. Adam Belanger, who is also helping to organize the event, it was “something that Greg lived by and would say to encourage others.”

He added that Pierzchala was dedicated to physical fitness and mental strength and “being the best that you can be, both as a police officer and a person. He would encourage others to pursue this as well.”

Participants can sign up for three distances: 20 kilometres, 40 kilometres or 80 kilometres.

The opening ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. in Dunnville, with the ride officially getting underway between 11 a.m. and noon.

Riders will take to the road with a send-off from the OPP Commissioner’s Own Pipes and Drums.

Pierzchala’s family will be in Dunnville for the event, and Belanger said Pierzchala’s three siblings will be taking part in the ride.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the website said it had reached 35 per cent of its $20,000 goal.

Money raised from Saturday’s event will go to the Ontario Provincial Police Youth Foundation.

Belanger said they’re working with Pierzchala’s former high school in Barrie, St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, to create extracurricular activities for youths in need.

THE SHOOTING AND CALLS FOR REFORM

Pierzchala was shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville.

The 28-year-old later died in hospital.

Police said Pierzchala was “essentially ambushed,” and he had no chance to defend himself.

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, are both charged with first-degree murder.

At the time of Pierzchala’s death, court documents showed McKenzie was out on bail in a separate case involving assault and weapons charges. He was initially denied bail but later released after a review. The documents also showed a warrant was issued for McKenzie’s arrest after he failed to show up for a court date in August 2022.

Pierzchala’s death is one of the cases prompting calls for action on bail reform in Canada.

-- With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press