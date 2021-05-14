Advertisement
Meet Patty the porcupine, an orphaned baby animal being cared for by Wildlife Haven Waterloo
An orphaned baby porcupine named Patty is being cared for by Wildlife Haven Waterloo. (Jessica Smith/CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- A baby porcupine found by a family in Guelph on Mother's Day is being nursed back to health by a Wildlife Haven Waterloo.
A family found the prickly critter – now dubbed Patty the porcupine – while on a trail walk in the region.
When the family couldn't find a mother nearby, they called the Guelph Humane Society for advice, who determined the animal wouldn't survive on its own if left unattended.
The family was guided through how to safely transport the porcupette back to the trail's entrance, where it was picked up by an officer with the Humane Society.
From there, the baby porcupine was sent to Wildlife Haven Waterloo for rehabilitation and care until it's ready to be released back into the wild later this fall.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU SPOT BABY ANIMALS IN THE COMMUNITY
- If you know baby animals are orphaned because you saw the mother get killed (such as a goose or rabbit hit by a car), call your local humane society or wildlife rescue
- If the baby animal is injured, call your local humane society
- If you find some baby animals and are not sure if they are orphaned or not, call your local humane society before you attempt to move them