WATERLOO -- A baby porcupine found by a family in Guelph on Mother's Day is being nursed back to health by a Wildlife Haven Waterloo.

A family found the prickly critter – now dubbed Patty the porcupine – while on a trail walk in the region.

When the family couldn't find a mother nearby, they called the Guelph Humane Society for advice, who determined the animal wouldn't survive on its own if left unattended.

The family was guided through how to safely transport the porcupette back to the trail's entrance, where it was picked up by an officer with the Humane Society.

From there, the baby porcupine was sent to Wildlife Haven Waterloo for rehabilitation and care until it's ready to be released back into the wild later this fall.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SPOT BABY ANIMALS IN THE COMMUNITY