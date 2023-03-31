Maple Syrup Festival kicks off in Elmira

Saturday marks the first day of April and a big comeback for the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival.

In a sure sign of spring and a return to normalcy, the one-day celebration of all thing sappy is returning after a three-year hiatus from in person celebrations.

Organizers held a kick-off event Friday morning, but the real festivities get underway Saturday morning with sugar bush tours, crafts and collectibles and plenty of pancakes and syrups.

The festival goes rain or shine. This year the main venue will be indoors, rather than under a tent out in the elements.