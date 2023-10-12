'Many sleepless nights': Search continues for missing vulnerable Ont. man
It’s been five months since Nathan, a vulnerable man with down syndrome, was been reported missing from Toronto, and his family admits they’ve been having a hard time.
Nathan, who was born in Waterloo Region, was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Shepard Avenue East on May 12.
“Many sleepless nights for all of us – many breakdowns,” Nathan’s cousin, Jason Babcock said on Thursday. “Being at the 5 month mark, the family has hopes he’s still alive. But we have accepted if that’s not the case either. Most people know five months in, it could be very difficult and police have told us this is difficult on everybody.”
Nathan, 37, has been missing from Toronto since Friday May 12 and has ties to the Region of Waterloo. (TPS)In May, a level three search, which is the highest level of search for any missing person, was conducted in the neighbourhood where he was last seen. A command post was also set up outside of a community centre.
Toronto police confirmed to CTV News on Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing and they have nothing new to add.
“What they said is that they are actively still in the search for Nathan. Boots are on the ground. They are getting several tips that they are following,” said Babcock.
He is described as four-feet-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he had a full beard and moustache.
The urgency to find Nathan is bolstered by concerns about his ability to care for himself.
“He has the mind of between an eight or 12-year-old,” Babcock said. “He could function on his own for a couple days, max.”
His family said what’s undeniable is his bubbly personality and big heart.
“He loved his video games. He loved sports. He loved going for coffee with people,” said Babcock. “And laughing. If he started to laugh, everybody would be laughing. He had the deep belly laugh that would be so contagious.”
In May, Nathan’s family said they believed he could be on the way to Waterloo Region, where Babcock said they spent most of their time together until adulthood.
Police are looking for 37-year-old Nathan, last seen in Toronto on May 12 (Supplied).There were also talks about possible sightings in Guelph. His family said no matter what area you're in, be on the lookout.
“If people just keep their eye open. Remember police will not ask for your name if you have a tip. So if you see something or you hear something, please call somebody. Even if it is messages to us and we can reach out to police,” Babcock said.
Babcock said the support from different communities has been overwhelming. There is a Facebook group called Search for Nathan, where family and friends post updates regularly. Nathan’s family has even been getting messages from strangers around the world, which goes to show the kind of impact Nathan has had on many people.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
U.K. scrambles fighters as Kenyan plane bound for London diverted over possible threat
A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital is overflowing as Israeli attacks intensify
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed Thursday as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them on the sixth day of Israel's heavy aerial bombardment on the territory of 2.3 million people.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
London
-
'I was an outcast': Accused in terror attack offers his side of the story
'“I didn't know how to connect with people, I didn't have any social skills,' Nathaniel Veltman testified Thursday. 'I didn't have a normal upbringing.'
-
Number of new daycare spots announced for London, Ont.
The Minister for Education was in London on Thursday promoting previously announced funding for licensed child care spaces.
-
Fire damages coffee warehouse in London
London fire responded to the scene at 97 Bessemer Rd. around 8:15 a.m.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate road rage incident after alleged gunshots damage car
A Windsor couple is “petrified” and thankful things didn’t escalate further after an alleged road rage incident Wednesday evening.
-
'We should all be appalled': Local leaders push for nation-wide student breakfast program
Students are coming to school hungry. In a release, it's stated that Canada is the only industrialized country that doesn’t have a national school meal program.
-
'I was an outcast': Accused in terror attack offers his side of the story
'“I didn't know how to connect with people, I didn't have any social skills,' Nathaniel Veltman testified Thursday. 'I didn't have a normal upbringing.'
Barrie
-
Busy Barrie intersection to close for 2 months: Here's where and why
Summer may be over, but construction season rages on in the City of Barrie with the lengthy closure of a busy intersection.
-
Midland couple plans to pay off mortgage after becoming instant millionaires
A couple from Midland plans to start "living life on their own terms" after becoming multi-millionaires with Lotto 6/49.
-
Young driver clocked speeding 221km/h along Ontario highway
Provincial police say an officer pulled over a young driver travelling 221 kilometres per hour along Highway 404.
Northern Ontario
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
North Bay councillor violated code of conduct, pay suspended for 90 days
A city councillor in North Bay violated the code of conduct in a social media post and emails she made earlier this year, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Sudbury teacher guilty of misconduct for inappropriate relationship with students
A now former teacher in Sudbury has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers.
Ottawa
-
Man, 19, killed in Orleans shooting
Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man died following evening shooting in the area of Oaklawn Crescent in Orléans Wednesday night.
-
Higher than expected lateral loads the root cause of issues with Ottawa LRT axles, Alstom says
The issues with the axle hub assembly on Ottawa's light-rail transit vehicles are due to the lateral loads experienced by the vehicle's axles during operation, according to Alstom.
-
'Adi was a beautiful woman': Ottawa family of Israeli woman killed by Hamas speaks out
The Ottawa family of a Canadian citizen living in Israel who was killed by Hamas militants says she saved the lives of her father, husband and two children before she died last weekend.
Toronto
-
Police will boost presence in Toronto amid Israel-Hamas war, chief announces
Toronto's police chief says the community can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the face of "global online threats" stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
-
'Buzzing with adrenaline': Ontario man wins $42M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Niagara Falls millennial was in complete disbelief after learning he won $42 million.
Montreal
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
Pierre Richer had been playing the lottery for 30 years when he finally hit it big—winning a $50-million Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Atlantic
-
-
Teenager, 15, charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP
A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. last year.
-
Deal between Ottawa, HRM said to fast-track 2,600 homes
A new deal between the federal government and the Halifax Regional Municipality will reportedly fast-track the construction of thousands of housing units.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
'They see people as dollar signs': Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two suspects in drug trafficking investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two suspects in connection with the trafficking of illicit drugs in the city’s North End.
Calgary
-
'No means no': Protesters express frustration over tribunal order to allow major Canmore developments
Dozens of protesters in Canmore are expressing their frustration over a recent Alberta Court of Appeal decision to allow two major developments on the town’s eastern edge to proceed, which would almost double the area’s population.
-
Alberta announces telephone town halls to gauge public interest on quitting CPP
The Alberta government will begin telephone town hall consultations with the public starting next week on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Above-average snowpack needed to bring water levels in southern Alberta back to normal
Water continues to be a hot commodity in southern Alberta as the seasons change.
Edmonton
-
First-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton apartment death
One person is in custody in connection with a killing in west Edmonton on Wednesday morning.
-
8-game suspension given to Edmonton hockey player whose skate sliced opponent's neck
An Edmonton junior hockey player has been banned from his league for about six weeks for a "kicking motion" that sliced open an opponent's neck.
-
'A statement': Edmonton-based Pride Tape sales take off after NHL ban, co-founder says
A National Hockey League decision to ban rainbow-coloured stick tape has some hockey players and organizations showing their support to the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sold out for the day
Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.
-
SFU ends contract with 'risk management firm' hired to monitor striking workers
Simon Fraser University has ended a contract with a "risk management firm" hired to conduct surveillance on striking workers – a move that was met with outcry from the campus community.
-
Police ask for help finding 2 missing 13-year-olds in Mission, B.C.
Mounties in Mission, B.C., are seeking public assistance to locate two missing 13-year-old girls.