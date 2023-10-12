'Many sleepless nights': Search continues for missing vulnerable Ont. man

It’s been five months since Nathan, a vulnerable man with down syndrome, was been reported missing from Toronto, and his family admits they’ve been having a hard time.

Nathan, who was born in Waterloo Region, was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Shepard Avenue East on May 12.

“Many sleepless nights for all of us – many breakdowns,” Nathan’s cousin, Jason Babcock said on Thursday. “Being at the 5 month mark, the family has hopes he’s still alive. But we have accepted if that’s not the case either. Most people know five months in, it could be very difficult and police have told us this is difficult on everybody.”

Nathan, 37, has been missing from Toronto since Friday May 12 and has ties to the Region of Waterloo. (TPS)In May, a level three search, which is the highest level of search for any missing person, was conducted in the neighbourhood where he was last seen. A command post was also set up outside of a community centre.

Toronto police confirmed to CTV News on Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing and they have nothing new to add.

“What they said is that they are actively still in the search for Nathan. Boots are on the ground. They are getting several tips that they are following,” said Babcock.

He is described as four-feet-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he had a full beard and moustache.

The urgency to find Nathan is bolstered by concerns about his ability to care for himself.

“He has the mind of between an eight or 12-year-old,” Babcock said. “He could function on his own for a couple days, max.”

His family said what’s undeniable is his bubbly personality and big heart.

“He loved his video games. He loved sports. He loved going for coffee with people,” said Babcock. “And laughing. If he started to laugh, everybody would be laughing. He had the deep belly laugh that would be so contagious.”

In May, Nathan’s family said they believed he could be on the way to Waterloo Region, where Babcock said they spent most of their time together until adulthood.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Nathan, last seen in Toronto on May 12 (Supplied).There were also talks about possible sightings in Guelph. His family said no matter what area you're in, be on the lookout.

“If people just keep their eye open. Remember police will not ask for your name if you have a tip. So if you see something or you hear something, please call somebody. Even if it is messages to us and we can reach out to police,” Babcock said.

Babcock said the support from different communities has been overwhelming. There is a Facebook group called Search for Nathan, where family and friends post updates regularly. Nathan’s family has even been getting messages from strangers around the world, which goes to show the kind of impact Nathan has had on many people.