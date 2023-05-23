'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues

As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.

Nathan, 37-year-old with Down syndrome, lives with his sister and has been missing since May 12. He was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue, according to Toronto Police.

Kathleen Matthews has known Nathan for 14 years and is encouraging everyone to keep an eye out.

“The family is incredibly worried about Nathan, just like all friends and greater community supporting in the search for him,” Matthews told CTV Kitchener.

Matthews said she is still in disbelief that he’s been missing for over a week.

“It was shocking, honestly even now it’s hard to believe it’s true. It’s hard to understand what is happening. We just want him to be found because he’s missed by so many people. It’s an incredible amount of people who are worried and missing Nathan,” Matthews said.

Last week, a family contact told CTV News the family has reason to believe Nathan is making his way toward Kitchener-Waterloo, where he previously lived.

Nathan, 37, has been missing from Toronto since Friday May 12 and has ties to the Region of Waterloo. (TPS)

On Friday, Guelph police confirmed they received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood. Officers canvassed the area.

On Tuesday morning, Guelph police said they were unable to locate any surveillance cameras to help confirm if Nathan was indeed there and said they don't have any further updates at this time.

Matthews said she has hope he will be found.

“If he’s out there, people are going to see him. The more that join and help look for him, the better the chances we are going to find him and that’s what keeps me going,” she said. “He’s a smart guy. He is very capable, so that keeps me hoping too.”

More than 100 volunteers are helping with the search.

Matthews is encouraging people to familiarize themselves with Nathan’s description.

There’s also a Search for Nathan Facebook group to connect community members as the search continues.

Anyone who thinks they may have spotted Nathan is asked to contact police.