Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge

Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.

On Wednesday just after noon, Guelph police tweeted that Woodlawn Road West is closed westbound at Woolwich Street as officers investigate a collision involving a vehicle that struck a pole.

Guelph Police told CTV News that three vehicles were involved in the collision.

“A silver vehicle collided with a black car, hit a pole then hit a pickup truck,” said Scott Tracey with the Guelph Police Service.

The silver vehicle appeared to have sustained extensive damage, with airbags having been deployed and the front end of the vehicle crumpled.

Officials said the Boston Pizza in the plaza located directly in front of the accident is closed due to no power, and other businesses will be affected when hydro workers remove the damaged pole.

A hydro truck could be seen arriving at the collision site around 2:15 p.m.

Police said the occupants in the black car and pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.

A video posted by Guelph police shows Ornge departing the scene of the collision.

. @Ornge has departed the scene of a collision on Woodlawn Road West in #Guelph. The road will be closed for some time while a hydro pole is replaced. -st pic.twitter.com/iE8xNxb2B5 — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) May 24, 2023

“The road will be closed for some time while a hydro pole is replaced,” police said in a tweet.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.