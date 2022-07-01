Man wanted for alleged indecent act at a Waterloo park

Man wanted for alleged indecent act at a Waterloo park

A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region

Russian missile attacks on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea seemed to ease the threat to the city.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver