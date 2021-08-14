KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital following reports of multiple gunshots in both Kitchener and Waterloo.

Around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of Avalon Place near Hwy. 7/8 for multiple reports of a shooting.

Roughly 25 minutes later, police were called to the area of Hwy. 85 near Bridgeport Road in Waterloo for more reports of shots being fired.

Residents of these areas are being asked to stay inside their homes, while the public is being asked to avoid the areas completely.

A 23-year-old man was found in a wooded area near Avalon with gunshot wounds and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a newer, four-door, grey Mercedes with no front plates was seen fleeing the area and released an image of the vehicle to the public.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

The two incidents are believed to be connected. Police say investigators are working to determine "the targeted nature of these incidents."

Heavy police presence is expected in both areas throughout the night. The emergency response teams and police's remotely piloted vehicle are being deployed to look for potential victims and evidence.

"I've just never seen anything like this happen in this neighbourhood," a resident near Avalon Place said. "I've been here for over 10 years now, I feel comfortable and safe here. It's a little disconcerning, but we're in a big city and times are changing."

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.

Near 6:10 p.m., police tweeted that they were also investigating a sudden death in Cambridge, and say callers should expect delays with non-urgent matters.