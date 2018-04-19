

CTV Kitchener





Police have release surveillance images of a man they want to talk to about a case in which a baby was picked up by a stranger at a Kitchener bus stop.

The baby’s parents told police their 10-month-old daughter was grabbed around 6 p.m. Tuesday at a bus stop near Weber and Queen streets.

The girl was pulled away from the man by her mother.

Police describe the man who grabbed the girl as black, between six feet and 6’3” tall, and 160 to 170 pounds. They say he was wearing a grey or black trenchcoat, a tan scarf with a checkered pattern, and a hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.