

CTV Kitchener





A man picked up a child who he did not know in front of her parents, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police say it happened around 6 p.m. Monday at a bus stop at Queen and Weber streets in Kitchener.

According to police, the 10-month-old girl was playing near her parents as they waited for a bus.

When the man grabbed the girl, her mother was able to intervene and pull the girl away.

The man is described as being black, six feet to 6’3” tall and 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey or black trenchcoat, a tan scarf with a checkered patternon and a hoodie, and walking northbound on Queen.