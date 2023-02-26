Man shot by police in Guelph

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police in Guelph.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Guelph police officers responded to the area of Silvercreek Parkways North and Paisley Road around 1:15 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

According to the SIU, officers located a man in the vehicle. The SIU said there was “an interaction” between officers and the man and one of the officers shot him.

The 44-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital with serious injuries, the SIU said.

Several bullet holes were visible on a vehicle at the scene Sunday, although the SIU has not said how many times the officer fired their weapon.

Some people in the area told CTV News they heard five gunshots.

“It’s definitely alarming and hopefully we get an answers eventually,” said Alyssa Burns, who lives nearby. “The police came to my door and wanted to check for bullet holes. That was not fun and it was overwhelming, so I was not the nicest to them. But yeah, it’s just overwhelming.”

“There was a car parked in the middle and then police surrounding it, and caution tape,” nearby resident Mya Misener said.

The SIU said four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The unit is asking anyone who has information or video of the incident to contact them.