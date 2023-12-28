KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing

    Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a stabbing in Waterloo that seriously injured a 41-year-old man.

    Waterloo regional police responded to the scene near Weber Street North and Marshall Street around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.

    The man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Police said they believe the incident was targeted and there’s no threat to public safety.

    Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News