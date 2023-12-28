Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing

Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a stabbing in Waterloo that seriously injured a 41-year-old man.

Waterloo regional police responded to the scene near Weber Street North and Marshall Street around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they believe the incident was targeted and there’s no threat to public safety.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.