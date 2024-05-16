Windsor man charged in 2023 hit-and-run in Guelph

KITCHENER
    A Windsor man has been charged almost 15 months after a hit and run in Guelph.

    Police were called to a crash on Silvercreek Parkway North near Woodlawn Road West on February 24, 2023.

    A driver told Guelph police he was pulling out of a driveway when another driver sped up and hit the front corner of his car. The two got into an argument before the suspect took off.

    Police reached out to the suspect who told officers he was dropping off his niece and would then return to the crash site, but he never showed up.

    A police investigation revealed the suspect was a suspended driver and was using his son’s car at the time of the crash.

    Guelph police said the suspect was arrested by another police service on Wednesday. A 62-year-old Windsor man has been charged with failing to remain at a collision and driving while suspended.

