A man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting in Brantford.

Police received a 911 call about the incident on Friday around 1 p.m.

It happened in the area of Colborne Street and Park Avenue.

That’s where police officers found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital shortly after with serious injuries.

Police believe that the incident was targeted, and not a random act of violence.

The Brant County OPP and the Hamilton Police Service were both assisting in the investigation, but it's not clear why. Police say that the investigation is continuing within Brantford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.