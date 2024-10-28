KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man seriously injured after pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Waterloo

    The roundabout at at Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard in April 2021. (Google Maps) The roundabout at at Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard in April 2021. (Google Maps)
    Waterloo Regional Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Waterloo over the weekend.

    Police were called to the roundabout at Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Saturday after reports of a collision.

    Police said the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

    The pedestrian, a 53-year-old Waterloo man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have information is asked to contact police.

