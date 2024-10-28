Man seriously injured after pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Waterloo over the weekend.

Police were called to the roundabout at Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Saturday after reports of a collision.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old Waterloo man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have information is asked to contact police.