STRATFORD -- A man convicted in a drunk driving crash in Stratford will spend two-and-a-half years behind bars.

The crash happened at a 7-Eleven parking lot in January 2020. The victim was left with what the judge in the case called life altering and devastating injuries.

Daniel Hamm, 30, pleaded guilty to charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm. He was sentenced Friday.

According to court records, Hamm had been drinking for several hours at a nearby brewery. The court says he stopped at the 7-Eleven and drove his truck at a couple while leaving the store, hitting a man and narrowly missing a woman.

The judge said the victim suffered 30 broken bones and was left with permanent damage to his face, vision and brain.